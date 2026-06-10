Turkey’s January-April 2026 cold rolled flat steel imports decline 6.6 percent amid more selective buying

In April this year, Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 81,098 metric tons, down by 21.2 percent compared to March and down by 2.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $57.44 million, decreased by 16.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.1 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 312,173 mt, down 6.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 7.3 percent to $218.78 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest cold rolled flat steel import source was S. Korea, which supplied 125,295 mt, up 13.1 percent year on year. S. Korea was followed by Russia with 67,018 mt, down 6.5 percent year on year and China with 49,695 mt, down 22.6 percent compared to the same period.

Compared to the same period last year, there was more movement in the lower part of the ranking. France rose to fourth place with a 120.4 percent year-on-year increase, showing that European-origin material remains preferred for certain quality and delivery requirements, while Belgium and Spain recorded notable declines. Egypt and the UK, which were among the top 10 last year, dropped out of the list, while Sweden and Germany entered this year’s top 10. In terms of total tonnage, Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports decreased by 6.6 percent year on year to 312,173 mt in January-April. April imports, at 81,098 mt, were down 21.2 percent month on month and 2.8 percent year on year. Therefore, the data suggest not a sharp collapse in demand, but rather a more selective import market shaped by price, origin, duty risk and delivery conditions. SteelOrbis’ January-March data had also shown South Korea, Russia and China maintaining the top three positions, while imports from China declined.

Turkey’s top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 125,295 110,818 13.1 26,821 22,897 17.1 Russia 67,018 71,661 -6.5 19,089 22,615 -15.6 China 49,695 64,175 -22.6 17,965 19,848 -9.5 France 29,566 13,412 120.4 8,257 3,191 158.8 Belgium 10,547 31,751 -66.8 1,858 5,053 -63.2 Austria 9,272 9,180 1.0 1,745 2,380 -26.7 Spain 8,437 11,816 -28.6 2,047 4,112 -50.2 Netherlands 3,863 5,113 -24.4 1,157 1,529 -24.3 Sweden 3,728 2,828 31.8 1,104 407 170.9 Germany 2,473 2,355 5.0 575 786 -26.8

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