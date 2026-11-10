Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports swing to 2.1 percent decline in January-September 2026

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 57,839 metric tons, down by 56.9 percent compared to August and down by 44.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $46.46 million, down by 48.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 35.2 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 0.89 million mt, down 2.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 4.4 percent to $602.49 million, both year on year.

Turkey's cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's largest cold rolled flat steel import source was China, which supplied 268,540 mt, up by 27.7 percent year on year. China was followed by S. Korea with 247,228 mt, down by 10.9 percent year on year, and Russia with 226,591 mt, down by 4.9 percent compared to the same period.

The most notable change was the sharp September contraction, which reversed the cumulative growth seen through August. Turkey's imports had been up 3.4 percent year on year in January-August, but the January-September total was down 2.1 percent after September volume fell by 44.4 percent year on year and 56.9 percent month on month.

China maintained its leading position with imports up 27.7 percent to 268,540 mt, while imports from South Korea declined by 10.9 percent to 247,228 mt. Russia remained third, but September shipments from the country plunged by 96.4 percent year on year to just 1,234 mt, leaving cumulative Russian imports down 4.9 percent.

Among European suppliers, France continued to stand out, with January-September imports rising by 65.7 percent to 60,172 mt. By contrast, imports from Belgium, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands decreased by 52.7 percent, 30.0 percent, 45.3 percent and 53.0 percent, respectively. In September, Austria and Spain were among the few suppliers to post year-on-year increases, while shipments from France, Belgium and the Netherlands declined sharply.

Turkey's top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) China 268,540 210,249 27.7 22,117 23,359 -5.3 S. Korea 247,228 277,562 -10.9 17,524 23,456 -25.3 Russia 226,591 238,326 -4.9 1,234 34,466 -96.4 France 60,172 36,303 65.7 1,955 4,203 -53.5 Belgium 23,821 50,362 -52.7 2,740 4,691 -41.6 Spain 21,839 31,214 -30.0 6,658 6,375 4.4 Austria 19,918 19,388 2.7 3,734 2,609 43.1 Sweden 8,228 9,739 -15.5 712 1,062 -32.9 Germany 6,362 11,634 -45.3 692 688 0.5 Netherlands 5,885 12,521 -53.0 357 2,349 -84.8

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