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Strong August shipments lift Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports into positive territory in Jan-Aug 2026

Monday, 12 October 2026 11:40:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 134,194 metric tons, up by 7.4 percent compared to July and up by 63.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $89.52 million, increased by 8.0 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 53.9 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 835,788 mt, up 3.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 0.5 percent to $556.02 million, both year on year.

Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's largest cold rolled flat steel import source was China, which supplied 246,420 mt, up by 31.9 percent year on year. China was followed by S. Korea with 229,704 mt, down by 9.6 percent year on year, and Russia with 225,356 mt, up by 10.5 percent compared to the same period.

China maintained its position as Turkey's largest cold rolled flat steel supplier in the January-August period, with imports rising by 31.9 percent year on year to 246,420 mt. Imports from South Korea fell by 9.6 percent to 229,704 mt, while imports from Russia increased by 10.5 percent to 225,356 mt, narrowing the gap with the two leading suppliers.

The picture among European suppliers remained mixed. Imports from France increased by 81.4 percent to 58,217 mt, while imports from Belgium decreased by 53.8 percent. Imports from Spain, the Netherlands and Germany also fell by 38.9 percent, 45.7 percent and 48.2 percent, respectively.

Imports strengthened in August, rising by 63.1 percent year on year and by 7.4 percent month on month to 134,194 mt. The value of imports increased by 53.9 percent year on year to $89.52 million. During the month, imports from China surged by 166.3 percent, while shipments from Russia increased by 141.8 percent. Imports from France and Spain also rose by 77.1 percent and 106.9 percent, respectively, while imports from South Korea fell by 22.5 percent. Overall, the strong August performance reversed the slight year-on-year decline recorded in January-July, lifting cumulative imports to a 3.4 percent increase in January-August.

Turkey's top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
China  246,420  186,889 31.9  39,542  14,850 166.3
S. Korea  229,704  254,107 -9.6  24,737  31,904 -22.5
Russia  225,356  203,860 10.5  54,525  22,552 141.8
France  58,217  32,100 81.4  6,485  3,662 77.1
Belgium  21,080  45,671 -53.8  2,432  3,183 -23.6
Austria  16,185  16,778 -3.5  506  1,380 -63.3
Spain  15,181  24,839 -38.9  2,544  1,230 106.9
Sweden  7,516  8,678 -13.4  1,057  1,679 -37.0
Germany  5,670  10,946 -48.2  1,109  879 26.2
Netherlands  5,528  10,172 -45.7  364  638 -42.9

Shares in Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports - January-August 2026

Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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