 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey's...

Turkey's coking coal imports up 10.1 percent in January-August 2026 with ex-US material leading

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 11:10:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 488,829 metric tons, down by 18.6 percent compared to July and up by 18.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $98.93 million, decreasing by 17.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 30.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3.58 million mt, up 10.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 19.3 percent to $714.85 million, both year on year.

Turkey's coking coal imports - last 12 months

The main factor supporting the increase in the overall period was the strong rise in imports from the US. Imports from the US increased by 75.7 percent year on year to 2.07 million mt, further strengthening the country's position as by far Turkey's largest coking coal supplier. By contrast, imports from Australia decreased by 31.3 percent to 1.02 million mt, while imports from Russia fell by 33.6 percent to 279,445 mt. This shows that the increase in total imports was supported mainly by stronger US-origin purchases.

New sources also stood out in the supply structure. Imports of 82,501 mt from the United Kingdom, 77,003 mt from Colombia and 48,822 mt from Kazakhstan were recorded, while no imports had been made from these countries in the same period last year. In August, imports from the US rose by 157.7 percent year on year to 184,769 mt, while imports from Australia increased by 3.2 percent to 249,094 mt and imports from Russia fell by 45.4 percent to 54,966 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
US

2,070,090

1,178,275

75.7

184,769

71,701

157.7
Australia

1,019,211

1,483,042

-31.3

249,094

241,443

3.2
Russia

279,445

420,860

-33.6

54,966

100,587

-45.4
UK

82,501

-

-

-

-

-
Colombia

77,003

-

-

-

-

-
Kazakhstan

48,822

-

-

-

-

-

Shares in Turkey's coking coal imports - January-August 2026

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

US strengthens lead in Turkey's coking coal imports in January-July 2026

14 Sep | Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports up 7.4 percent in January-June 2026

13 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports up 1.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

16 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.1 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

12 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 2.7 percent in January-February 2026, volatile trend persists

14 Apr | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 6.1 percent in January 2026

16 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 5.6 percent in 2025

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

18 Nov | Steel News