Turkey's coking coal imports up 10.1 percent in January-August 2026 with ex-US material leading

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 488,829 metric tons, down by 18.6 percent compared to July and up by 18.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $98.93 million, decreasing by 17.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 30.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3.58 million mt, up 10.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 19.3 percent to $714.85 million, both year on year.

Turkey's coking coal imports - last 12 months

The main factor supporting the increase in the overall period was the strong rise in imports from the US. Imports from the US increased by 75.7 percent year on year to 2.07 million mt, further strengthening the country's position as by far Turkey's largest coking coal supplier. By contrast, imports from Australia decreased by 31.3 percent to 1.02 million mt, while imports from Russia fell by 33.6 percent to 279,445 mt. This shows that the increase in total imports was supported mainly by stronger US-origin purchases.

New sources also stood out in the supply structure. Imports of 82,501 mt from the United Kingdom, 77,003 mt from Colombia and 48,822 mt from Kazakhstan were recorded, while no imports had been made from these countries in the same period last year. In August, imports from the US rose by 157.7 percent year on year to 184,769 mt, while imports from Australia increased by 3.2 percent to 249,094 mt and imports from Russia fell by 45.4 percent to 54,966 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,070,090 1,178,275 75.7 184,769 71,701 157.7 Australia 1,019,211 1,483,042 -31.3 249,094 241,443 3.2 Russia 279,445 420,860 -33.6 54,966 100,587 -45.4 UK 82,501 - - - - - Colombia 77,003 - - - - - Kazakhstan 48,822 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's coking coal imports - January-August 2026