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Turkey's coking coal imports increase by 7.1 percent in January-September 2026

Thursday, 12 November 2026 13:04:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 561,922 metric tons, up by 15.0 percent compared to August but down by 8.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $123.48 million, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 4.14 million mt, up 7.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.3 percent to $838.33 million, both year on year.

Turkey's coking coal imports - last 12 months

The US remained Turkey's largest coking coal supplier in January-September, with imports rising by 48.0 percent year on year to 2.30 million mt. Australia ranked second with 1.36 million mt, down 17.9 percent, while imports from Russia fell by 43.5 percent to 279,445 mt. The cumulative import growth rate slowed from 10.1 percent in January-August to 7.1 percent in January-September.

September showed a notable shift in the monthly supplier mix. Imports from Australia nearly doubled year on year to 336,227 mt, making it Turkey's largest supplier during the month, while US-origin imports fell by 39.6 percent to 225,695 mt and no shipments were recorded from Russia. Despite the 8.7 percent year-on-year decline in September tonnage, import value increased by 13.3 percent, indicating a marked rise in the average declared import unit value.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
US 2,295,785 1,551,675 48.0 225,695 373,400 -39.6
Australia 1,355,439 1,651,265 -17.9 336,227 168,223 99.9
Russia 279,445 494,408 -43.5 - 73,548 -
UK 82,501 - - - - -
Colombia 77,003 - - - - -
Kazakhstan 48,822 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's coking coal imports - January-September 2026

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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