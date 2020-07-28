Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii to stop production for maintenance

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 11:55:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel producer Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has decided to extend its stoppage scheduled for the upcoming Feast of Sacrifice holiday in order to carry out maintenance works. Accordingly, the company will idle its production on August 4-8, following the Feast of Sacrifice holiday. Production activity will continue after the completion of the maintenance works.

Celik Halat estimates that the idled production will result in a loss of 800 metric tons of production and a loss of turnover equal to TL 6 million. Stating that the necessary measures are being taken to maintain cash flow, the company has also announced that no employee will be dismissed during the period in question.