Turkey’s basic metal output up one percent in August from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production rose by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by one percent compared to August 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by one percent month on month and declined by 14.6 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in August was up by 3.1 percent month on month and dropped by 1.6 percent year on year.