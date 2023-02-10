Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.6 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 10 February 2023 10:52:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production grew by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 0.2 percent compared to December 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 2.6 percent month on month and fell by 17.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in December rose by 2.9 percent month on month and by 8.1 percent year on year.