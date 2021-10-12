﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal output up 1.9 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:34:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 5.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 13.8 percent compared to August 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 1.9 percent month on month, but increased by 18.0 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in August was up by 4.8 percent month on month, but advanced by 11.0 percent year on year.


