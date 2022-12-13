﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.6 percent in October from September

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 14:56:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production rose by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 2.5 percent compared to October 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 0.6 percent month on month and dropped by 14.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in October rose by 2.3 percent month on month and by 1.1 percent year on year.


