Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.2 percent in June from May

Friday, 12 August 2022 10:51:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased 1.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.5 percent compared to June 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey advanced by 0.2 percent month on month and fell by 5.3 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June was up by 3.3 percent month on month and by 2.9 percent year on year.