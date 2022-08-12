﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.2 percent in June from May

Friday, 12 August 2022 10:51:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased 1.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.5 percent compared to June 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey advanced by 0.2 percent month on month and fell by 5.3 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June was up by 3.3 percent month on month and by 2.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production 

Similar articles

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant for maintenance works

29 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Ford Otosan and Tofaş to suspend production in Aug and carry out maintenance

28 Jul | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in July from June

26 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.5 percent in January-June

25 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.3 percent in May from April

14 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Ayyıldız Demir Çelik gets approval for steel meltshop project

01 Jul | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in June from May

24 Jun | Steel News

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid global chip shortage

16 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru continues R&D studies on steel pipe usage

07 Jun | Steel News

Turkey's import scrap market falls sharply in new ex-US and ex-EU deals

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials