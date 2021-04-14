Turkey’s basic metal output down two percent in February from January

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 11:34:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 9.3 percent compared to February 2020.

In February, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by two percent month on month and increased by 13.9 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was down by 0.9 percent month on month and advanced by 17.1 percent year on year.