﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down two percent in February from January

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 11:34:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 9.3 percent compared to February 2020.

In February, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by two percent month on month and increased by 13.9 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was down by 0.9 percent month on month and advanced by 17.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Apr

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 60.6 percent in January-March
12  Apr

Unemployment in Turkey rises to 13.4% in February
12  Apr

Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.3 percent in January-March
07  Apr

Liberty Steel partially resumes production at Rotherham plant
05  Apr

Automotive sales in Turkey up 59.7 percent in January-March