﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 6.5 percent in Nov from Oct

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 13:45:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production declined by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.3 percent compared to November 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 6.5 percent month on month and by 20.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in November rose by 0.1 percent month on month and by 5.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erdemir to commission fourth coke battery at end of year

11 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Oyak Renault halts production amid semiconductor chip shortage

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tofaş to suspend production temporarily

27 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.6 percent in October from September

13 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.6 percent in January-October

14 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.2 percent in September from August

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to reduce use of imported pellets with new pelletizing plant 

04 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp builds chassis facility in Kocaeli

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.4 percent in January-September

17 Oct | Steel News