Turkey’s basic metal output down 6.5 percent in Nov from Oct

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 13:45:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production declined by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 1.3 percent compared to November 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 6.5 percent month on month and by 20.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in November rose by 0.1 percent month on month and by 5.1 percent year on year.