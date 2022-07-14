Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.3 percent in May from April

Thursday, 14 July 2022 14:41:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 9.1 percent compared to May 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey declined by 2.3 percent month on month and fell by 6.3 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in May was down by 1.5 percent month on month and by three percent year on year.