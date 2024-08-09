Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.1 percent in June from May

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 4.7 percent compared to June 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 2.7 percent year on year and by 2.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June decreased by 4.1 percent year on year and went up by 0.6 percent month on month.