 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.1 percent in June from May

Friday, 09 August 2024 13:45:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 4.7 percent compared to June 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 2.7 percent year on year and by 2.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June decreased by 4.1 percent year on year and went up by 0.6 percent month on month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Diler Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Kars

07 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Habas plans to expand presence with Ilhanlar Haddecilik acquisition

06 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tezcan Galvaniz gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Izmir

01 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir continues solar power plant projects

19 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.8 percent in January-June

15 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 0.1 percent in May from April

10 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.5 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

20 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 1.8 percent in April from March

10 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s İçdaş gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Afyonkarahisar

22 May | Steel News