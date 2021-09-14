﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal output down 1.5 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 10:55:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 4.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.7 percent compared to July 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey dropped by 1.5 percent month on month, but increased by 20.4 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in July was down by 3.9 percent month on month, but advanced by 9.3 percent year on year.


