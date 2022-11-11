Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.2 percent in September from August

Friday, 11 November 2022 10:53:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production dropped by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 0.4 percent compared to September 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 0.2 percent month on month and by 13.0 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in September was down by 1.2 percent month on month and by 0.3 percent year on year.