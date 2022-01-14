Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in Nov from Oct

Friday, 14 January 2022 12:01:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 3.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 11.4 percent compared to November 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by 0.1 percent month on month, but increased by 12.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in November was down by 2.5 percent month on month, but advanced by 3.2 percent year on year.