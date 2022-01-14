﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in Nov from Oct

Friday, 14 January 2022 12:01:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 3.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 11.4 percent compared to November 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by 0.1 percent month on month, but increased by 12.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in November was down by 2.5 percent month on month, but advanced by 3.2 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Jan

Real estate sales in Turkey up 26.6 percent in December from November
06 Jan

Automotive sales in Turkey down 4.6 percent in 2021
04 Jan

Uğur Dalbeler: Stable exchange rate of great importance for Turkish steel industry
30 Dec

CEBID: Turkish steel pipe sector’s exports may rise amid investments, regulations
27 Dec

Turkish construction sector confidence down 3.9 percent in Dec from Nov