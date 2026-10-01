TUIK: Turkey's steel import value up 2.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports increased by 4.8 percent year on year, totaling $1.79 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-August period of this year, the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports totaled $15.37 billion, rising by 2.9 percent compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in August the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 13th among the products with the highest import value, increased by 16.0 percent, amounting to $352.77 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-August period of the current year moved up by 18.3 percent to $3.21 billion, both year on year.