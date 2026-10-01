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TUIK: Turkey's steel export value up 4.4 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Thursday, 01 October 2026 14:06:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased by 22.3 percent to $5.24 billion compared to August 2025. In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit went up by 9.3 percent year on year to $65.79 billion.

In August, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $984 million, up by 11.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 4.8 percent year on year, amounting to $850 million.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was up by 4.4 percent to $7.49 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 1.5 percent to $6.39 billion, both year on year.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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