TUIK: Turkey's steel export value up 3.4 percent in Jan-July 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased by 13.6 percent to $7.34 billion compared to July 2025. In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit went up by 8.3 percent year on year to $60.55 billion.

In July, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $897.20 million, up by 8.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 1.1 percent year on year, amounting to $856.22 million.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was up by 3.4 percent to $6.51 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by one percent to $5.54 billion, both year on year.