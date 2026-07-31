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TUIK: Turkey's steel export value up 2.7 percent in H1 2026

Friday, 31 July 2026 12:16:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased by 26.2 percent to $10.37 billion compared to June 2025. In the first half of this year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit went up by 7.4 percent year on year to $53.14 billion.

In June, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked fifth among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $1.26 billion, up by 30.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 9.5 percent year on year, amounting to $819.25 million.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was up by 2.7 percent to $5.61 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 1.4 percent to $4.69 billion, both year on year.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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