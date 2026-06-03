TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel production rises in Jan-Apr 2026

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in April this year crude steel production increased by 9.4 percent year on year to 3.29 million mt in Turkey, being the world’s seventh largest steelmaking country, while in the first four months production rose by 6.3 percent year on year to 13.04 million mt. In April, Turkey’s billet and slab production amounted to 1.94 million mt and 1.34 million mt, up 3.5 percent and 19.2 percent year on year, respectively. In the January-April period, Turkey produced 7.69 million mt of billet, down 0.4 percent, against 5.34 million mt of slab, up 17.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

In the given month, finished steel consumption in Turkey rose by 12.0 percent year on year to 3.34 million mt, while in the January-April period the country’s finished steel consumption increased by 9.7 percent year on year to 13.22 million mt.

In April, Turkey’s steel exports rose by 11.3 percent to 1.3 million mt, while the value of these exports increased by 9.3 percent year on year to $885,522. In the first four months, the country’s steel exports declined by 3.3 percent to 4.79 million mt, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.5 percent to $3.17 billion, both year on year. Flat and long product exports in the January-April period amounted to 1.94 million mt and 2.57 million mt, respectively, with decreases of eight percent and 2.1 percent year on year, while semi-finished product exports amounted to 273,674 mt, up by 28.5 percent year on year.

In April, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 17.7 percent to 1.58 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 7.8 percent to $1.08 billion, both year on year. In the January-April period, the country’s steel imports increased by 6.3 percent to 5.93 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 0.9 percent to $4.05 billion, both year on year. Looking at the imported products, flat and long product imports in the first four months amounted to 2.82 million mt and 506,076 mt, respectively, with an increase of 4.4 percent and a decrease of one percent year on year, while semi-finished product imports amounted to 2.59 million mt up by 10.1 percent year on year.

In the first four months, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio decreased to 78.16 percent, from 83.44 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to TCUD, imports accounted for 43.7 oercent of total steel product consumption in the first four months of this year, while imports under the Inward Processing Regime represented 60 percent of total imports. Considering that the Turkish steel sector was able to utilize only 62.9 percent of its 61.9 million mt production capacity, the association argued that measures aimed at directing consumption toward domestic supply, similar to those implemented in the US and the EU, should continue to be applied in the coming period. It was also emphasized that, with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism officially entering into force and the transition period coming to an end, it is important for the Turkish steel sector to strengthen its sustainability performance not only in terms of production but also in terms of products and production methods.

In light of these developments, TCUD stated that in 2026 there is a need to introduce volume restrictions on imports, particularly from Far Eastern countries and Russia, while intensifying efforts to increase Turkey’s share of exports to the EU. The association also stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive measures to enhance the competitiveness of the Turkish steel sector, especially in the European market.

Turkey’s crude steel production - April 2026