TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in May this year crude steel production in Turkey decreased by 2.8 percent year on year to 3.15 million mt, resuming a downward movement after a seven percent year-on-year increase in April, while in the first five months production declined by 1.4 percent year on year to 15.41 million mt.

In the given month, finished steel consumption in Turkey rose by 5.7 percent year on year to 3.75 million mt, while in the January-May period the country’s finished steel consumption decreased by 4.7 percent year on year to 15.51 million mt.

In May, Turkey’s steel exports increased by 21.1 percent to 1.36 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 9.2 percent to $922.84 million, year on year. In the first five months, the country’s steel exports rose by 18 percent to 6.32 million mt, while the value of these exports increased by 7.9 percent to $4.28 billion, both year on year. Flat and long product exports in the January-May period amounted to 2.73 million mt and 3.34 million mt, respectively, with increases of 20.2 percent and 12.9 percent year on year, while semi-finished product exports amounted to 245,089 mt.

In the fifth month of the current year, Turkey’s steel imports increased by 24.6 percent to 1.89 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 0.1 percent to $1.27 billion, both year on year. In the January-May period, the country’s steel imports increased by six percent to 7.48 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 5.1 percent to $5.30 billion, both year on year. Looking at the imported products, flat and long product imports in the first five months amounted to 3.63 million mt and 631,514 mt, respectively, with a decrease of 0.7 percent and an increase of 9.3 percent year on year, while semi-finished product imports amounted to 3.22 million mt.

In the first five months, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 80.74 percent, from 71.03 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The association reiterated that, in addition to the protection measures and antidumping duties implemented, it is imperative to frame Turkey’s inward processing regime in such a way that domestic supply is prioritized, so as to limit imports from Far Eastern countries, especially China.

Turkey's crude steel production - May 2025