TUIK: Turkey's steel import value up 3.2 percent in H1 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports rose by 16.5 percent year on year, totaling $2.18 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first half of this year, the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports totaled $11.53 billion, rising by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in June the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, increased by 54.0 percent, amounting to $474.25 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-June period of the current year moved up by 17.2 percent to $2.38 billion, both year on year.