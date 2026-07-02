Yemen remains Turkey’s top rebar market in Jan-May 2026 as export growth shifts away from Balkans

In May this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 31.4 percent month on month and decreased by 17.9 percent year on year to 299,300 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $171.10 million, down by 29.5 percent month on month and down by 15.4 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.79 million mt, up 4.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 4.5 percent to $998.67 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s rebar exports - last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Yemen, Romania, Albania, Kosovo and Syria stood out among Turkey’s leading rebar export markets, while a notable change was seen in the market ranking in the same period of 2026. Yemen maintained its leading position, with exports rising by 3.4 percent year on year to 345,851 mt, while exports to Palestine surged by 244.5 percent to 157,466 mt, moving the country into second place. The 287.5 percent increase in exports to Peru to 122,931 mt and the sharp rise in shipments to Egypt to 85,781 mt were also among the most notable changes this year. By contrast, exports to Romania, Albania and Kosovo, which were among the key markets last year, declined by 28.2 percent, 18.9 percent and 27.9 percent, respectively. The overall picture shows that, although Turkey’s total rebar export tonnage increased by 4.3 percent year on year in the January-May period, growth was supported mainly by strong increases in markets such as Palestine, Peru and Egypt rather than by traditional Balkan markets.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-May period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 345,851 334,564 3.4 79,262 32,367 144.9 Palestine 157,466 45,707 244.5 18,770 18,072 3.9 Peru 122,931 31,726 287.5 33,899 - - Romania 115,105 160,396 -28.2 15,223 53,005 -71.3 Egypt 85,781 2,102 >1000.0 17,599 - - Albania 81,008 99,928 -18.9 13,976 13,790 1.4 Georgia 79,795 60,395 32.1 1,007 27,063 -96.3 UK 78,026 66,108 18.0 5,163 30,520 -83.1 Syria 74,249 74,565 -0.4 16,002 11,366 40.8 Kosovo 59,391 82,375 -27.9 20,203 13,470 50.0

Shares in Turkey’s rebar exports - January-May 2026