Palestine and Peru drive shift in Turkey's rebar export markets in H1 2026

In June this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 63.7 percent year on year and by 62.5 percent month on month to 479,674 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $281.30 million, up by 77.9 percent year on year and by 66.1 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.26 million mt, up 12.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.7 percent to $1.28 billion, both year on year.

In the first half of 2025, Yemen, Romania, Albania, Syria and Kosovo stood out among Turkey's main rebar export markets, while Yemen maintained its leading position in the same period of 2026, although the market distribution changed significantly. Exports to Yemen increased by 20 percent year on year to 441,390 mt, while exports to Palestine rose by 191.8 percent to 190,212 mt, making it the second-largest destination. Exports to Peru surged by 360.7 percent to 146,155 mt, moving the country up to third place, while exports to Romania, the second-largest market last year, fell by 42.6 percent to 128,797 mt. Shipments to Albania, Syria and Kosovo also declined, while increases in exports to markets such as Georgia and Egypt were notable. Overall, the 12.8 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey's rebar exports was supported by strong performance in markets such as Palestine, Peru, Georgia and Egypt rather than by traditional Balkan markets.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-June period are as follows: