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Palestine and Peru drive shift in Turkey's rebar export markets in H1 2026

Monday, 03 August 2026 12:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 63.7 percent year on year and by 62.5 percent month on month to 479,674 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $281.30 million, up by 77.9 percent year on year and by 66.1 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.26 million mt, up 12.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.7 percent to $1.28 billion, both year on year.

In the first half of 2025, Yemen, Romania, Albania, Syria and Kosovo stood out among Turkey's main rebar export markets, while Yemen maintained its leading position in the same period of 2026, although the market distribution changed significantly. Exports to Yemen increased by 20 percent year on year to 441,390 mt, while exports to Palestine rose by 191.8 percent to 190,212 mt, making it the second-largest destination. Exports to Peru surged by 360.7 percent to 146,155 mt, moving the country up to third place, while exports to Romania, the second-largest market last year, fell by 42.6 percent to 128,797 mt. Shipments to Albania, Syria and Kosovo also declined, while increases in exports to markets such as Georgia and Egypt were notable. Overall, the 12.8 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey's rebar exports was supported by strong performance in markets such as Palestine, Peru, Georgia and Egypt rather than by traditional Balkan markets.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-June period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen 441,390 367,804 20.0 98,653 33,240 196.8
Palestine 190,212 65,190 191.8 32,799 19,483 68.3
Peru 146,155 31,726 360.7 23,224 - -
Romania 128,797 224,418 -42.6 13,720 64,022 -78.6
Albania 102,983 125,068 -17.7 21,955 25,140 -12.7
Georgia 101,074 76,071 32.9 21,279 15,676 35.7
Egypt 90,781 2,102 >1000.0 5,000 - -
Syria 83,453 89,381 -6.6 9,204 14,816 -37.9
UK 83,445 74,009 12.7 5,489 7,902 -30.5
Kosovo 76,639 88,526 -13.4 17,428 6,151 183.3
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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