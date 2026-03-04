 |  Login 
Turkey's rebar exports down...

Turkey’s rebar exports down 26.8 percent in January 2026

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 12:02:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 302,491 metric tons, down 19.6 percent month on month and 26.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $167.79 million, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to the previous month and down 26.8 percent compared to January 2025.

Turkey’s rebar exports - January 2026

In the given month, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 76,691 mt, down 55.5 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Georgia with 44,726 mt and Egypt with 20,342 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in January 2026:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen  76,691  172,200 -55.5
Georgia  44,726  273 >1000.0
Egypt  20,342  422 >1000.0
Djibouti  19,954  -   -
Palestine  18,500  5,500 236.4
Chile  15,612  2,411 547.4
Peru  13,631  -   -
Northern Cyprus  11,953  16,507 -27.6
Jamaica  11,065  1,007 999.2
UK  9,848  - >1000.0

