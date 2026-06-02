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Yemen remains Turkey’s top rebar export market despite lower tonnage

Tuesday, 02 June 2026 10:44:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 3.5 percent month on month and increased by 52.9 percent year on year to 442,359 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $245.54 million, up 3.2 percent month on month and up by 49.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1,499,947 mt, up 11.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 10.5 percent to $832.94 million, both year on year.

When comparing the top 10 countries in the same period last year with this year’s top 10, it is observed that the list changed significantly. Although Yemen maintained its leading position, the export tonnage to the country declined by 9.7 percent year on year to 272,791 mt. Romania, Albania, Syria, the TRNC and the UK were among the top 10 in both periods, while Palestine, Peru, Georgia and Egypt entered this year’s list with strong increases.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-April period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen 272,791 302,197 -9.7 74,345 33,695 120.6
Palestine 138,754 27,634 402.1 40,451 5,599 622.4
Romania 99,878 107,391 -7.0 36,908 867 >1000.0
Peru 89,032 31,726 180.6 22,424 14,817 51.3
Georgia 78,788 33,332 136.4 16,047 18,061 -11.1
Egypt 72,985 2,102 >1000.0 17,600 - >1000.0
UK 72,908 35,587 104.9 15,157 8,127 86.5
Albania 67,037  86,139  -22.2 13,898  9,658  43.9
Syria 58,247  63,199  -7.8 22,820  12,983  75.8
TRNC 44,514  56,555  -21.3 19,608  11,784  66.4

Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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