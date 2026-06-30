TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 0.5 percent in Jan-May 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 12.1 percent year on year, totaling $1.92 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first five months of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $9.35 billion, rising by 0.5 percent compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in May the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 15th among the products with the highest import value, dropped by 4.3 percent, amounting to $326.93 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-May period of the current year increased by 10.6 percent to $1.90 billion, both year on year.