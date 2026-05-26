TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 4.4 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports grew by 3.7 percent year on year, totaling $2.05 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the first four months of this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $7.43 billion, rising by 4.4 percent compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in April the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 15th among the products with the highest import value, rose by 29.9 percent, amounting to $451.54 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-April period of the current year increased by 14.4 percent to $1.58 billion, both year on year.