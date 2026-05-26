TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 3.6 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 29.8 percent to $8.50 billion compared to April 2025. In the first four months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 7.3 percent year on year to $37.14 billion.

In April, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $996.93 million, up by 12.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 14.8 percent year on year, amounting to $849.12 million.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 3.6 percent to $3.40 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 3.9 percent to $3.11 billion, both year on year.