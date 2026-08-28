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TUIK: Turkey's steel import value up 2.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

Friday, 28 August 2026 14:29:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports fell by 0.6 percent year on year, totaling $2.05 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-July period of this year, the value of Turkey's iron and steel imports totaled $13.57 billion, rising by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in July the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, increased by 25.9 percent, amounting to $474.27 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the January-July period of the current year moved up by 18.6 percent to $2.85 billion, both year on year.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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