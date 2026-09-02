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Turkey's rebar export growth slows to 11.7 percent in January-July 2026 despite strong alternative markets

Wednesday, 02 September 2026 11:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 21.4 percent month on month and increased by 6.9 percent year on year to 373,819 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $216.88 million, down by 22.5 percent month on month and up by 13.7 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of 2026, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.63 million mt, up 11.7 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14.4 percent to $1.49 billion, both year on year.

In the first seven months of 2026, Turkey exported 492,436 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 13.4 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Palestine which received 222,531 mt, up 122.0 percent in the given period. Palestine was followed by Peru with 149,879 mt, up 372.4 percent year on year.

Compared to the January-June period, the July data indicate that the year-on-year growth trend in Turkey's rebar exports continued, although the pace of growth weakened slightly. While total exports increased by 12.8 percent year on year in the January-June period, the growth rate eased to 11.7 percent in the January-July period. This was because exports continued to rise on a year-on-year basis in July, but monthly performance was weaker compared to June. Indeed, export volume in July was recorded at 373,819 mt, up 6.9 percent year on year, while it decreased by 21.4 percent month on month.

Palestine and Peru remain key growth drivers

In terms of market distribution, the trends that stood out in the January-June period were largely maintained as of July. Yemen remained the leading market, while strong increases in exports to Palestine and Peru continued to support Turkey's export growth. However, Peru's growth rate became even more pronounced, rising from 360.7 percent in January-June to 372.4 percent in January-July, while the growth rate in exports to Palestine declined from 191.8 percent in January-June to 122 percent in January-July. Despite this slowdown, Palestine maintained its position as the second-largest market.

Egypt gains visibility as traditional markets decline

Another notable change was seen in Egypt. Having already posted strong growth in the January-June period, Egypt became more visible in the market diversification trend with the addition of July data, reaching a very high year-on-year increase of 4,602.3 percent. By contrast, the downward trend in traditional markets such as Romania, Albania, Syria and Kosovo continued in the January-July period. Overall, the July data show that growth in Turkey's rebar exports was still supported by markets such as Yemen, Palestine, Peru, Georgia and Egypt, while monthly momentum slowed compared to June.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen  492,436   434,244  13.4  57,425   66,440  -13.6
Palestine  222,531   100,231  122.0  31,850   35,041  -9.1
Peru  149,879   31,726  372.4  2,807   0  -
Romania  128,797   224,418  -42.6  0   0  323.5
Georgia  128,550   103,742  23.9  27,476   27,671  -0.7
Albania  119,127   140,054  -14.9  16,187   14,986  8.0
Egypt  116,788   2,484  >1000.0  26,009   382  >1000.0
UK  94,649   106,272  -10.9  11,204   32,262  -65.3
Syria  89,048   104,705  -15.0  5,595   15,324  -63.5
Kosovo  86,654   111,388  -22.2  10,012   22,862  -56.2
Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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