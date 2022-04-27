Toyota's global vehicle output up 2.8 percent in March

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 17:23:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 2.8 percent year on year to 866,775 units in March this year, increasing for the second consecutive month.

In March, the company’s domestic output dropped by 15.8 percent year on year to 261,759 units, due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, system failures at domestic suppliers, and operation suspensions caused by the Fukushima Prefecture offshore earthquakes and other factors. Toyota Motor’s overseas output in the given month rose by 13.6 percent year on year to 605,016 units.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 903,031 units in March, falling by 8.1 percent year on year. In the given month, Toyota exported 160,619 units, with a 10.8 percent drop year on year.

In the January-March period of the current year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 0.6 percent year on year to 2,238,662 units, while its global sales reached 2,356,525 units, decreasing by 4.2 percent on year-on-year basis. In the same period, the company’s exports fell by nine percent year on year to 417,911 units.