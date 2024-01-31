﻿
English
Toyota’s global output and sales reach record high in 2023

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 12:12:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 15.4 percent year on year to 802,390 units in December last year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 22.2 percent to 270,802 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 12.2 percent to 531,588 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 940,674 units in December, rising by 12.1 percent year on year.

In 2023, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 11.1 percent year on year to 10,033,171 units, while its global sales amounted to 10,307,395 units, increasing by 7.7 percent year on year. Both in December and in the whole year, the company’s output and sales reached record highs.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

