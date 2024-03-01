﻿
Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in January

Friday, 01 March 2024 15:13:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 7.4 percent year on year to 740,332 units in January this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 2.8 percent to 217,481 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 9.5 percent to 522,851 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 784,527 units in the first month of the year, rising by 10.5 percent year on year. In the given month, Toyota exported 135,205 units, with a 55.8 percent increase year on year.


