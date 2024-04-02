﻿
Toyota’s global vehicle output falls in February, first drop in 14 months

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 11:53:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to 737,178 units in February this year, marking the first decrease in 14 months. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 12.9 percent to 246,447 units, while its overseas output in the given month rose by 3.5 percent to 490,731 units, both year on year. The company’s overseas output increased for fifth consecutive growth in February.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 719,630 units in February, falling by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 2.2 percent year on year to 1,477,510 units, while its global sales amounted to 1,504,157 units, increasing by 1.4 percent on year-on-year basis.


