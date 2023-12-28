Toyota’s global output and sales increase in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:16:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 11.2 percent year on year to 926,573 units in November this year, reaching a record high. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 18.3 percent to 314,917 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 7.9 percent to 611,656 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 905,066 units in November, rising by 13.6 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 10.8 percent year on year to 9,231,068 units, while its global sales amounted to 9,367,040 units, increasing by 7.3 percent year on year.