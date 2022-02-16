Toyota cuts annual output forecast by 500,000 units

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 15:20:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

The company’s global production for March 2022 is expected to be around 950,000 units. Toyota has decreased its monthly production plan by around 100,000 units.

The full-year production forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, has been adjusted to approximately 8.5 million units, compared to 9 million unit in the previous guidance.

Toyota’s production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Toyota Motor Kyushu Miyata Plant and line No. 1 at Toyota Motor East Japan Iwate Plant are scheduled for suspension in March.