Tosyalı Algeria ships 20,127 mt of steel coils to US

Algeria-based steelmaker Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkey's Tosyalı Holding, is exporting 20,127 mt of steel coils to the US through the port of Arzew in the Oran province of western Algeria, according to local media reports.

The cargo is being loaded aboard the Federal Churchill vessel, which is bound for the US. The shipment forms part of Algeria's efforts to increase non-hydrocarbon exports and strengthen the presence of locally manufactured industrial products in international markets.

Arzew port supports Tosyalı Algeria's steel exports

According to the Arzew Port Enterprise, the shipment was handled as part of ongoing efforts to facilitate export operations and improve the efficiency of port services.

The port operator stated that the operation demonstrates its capacity to handle Algerian industrial exports and support the country's efforts to diversify its export markets.

Meanwhile, the port is carrying out infrastructure improvements, including the installation of new mooring equipment at its C4 handling station, as it develops its cargo-handling capabilities.