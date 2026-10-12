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Tosyalı Algeria ships 20,127 mt of steel coils to US

Monday, 12 October 2026 10:53:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Algeria-based steelmaker Tosyalı Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkey's Tosyalı Holding, is exporting 20,127 mt of steel coils to the US through the port of Arzew in the Oran province of western Algeria, according to local media reports.

The cargo is being loaded aboard the Federal Churchill vessel, which is bound for the US. The shipment forms part of Algeria's efforts to increase non-hydrocarbon exports and strengthen the presence of locally manufactured industrial products in international markets.

Arzew port supports Tosyalı Algeria's steel exports

According to the Arzew Port Enterprise, the shipment was handled as part of ongoing efforts to facilitate export operations and improve the efficiency of port services.

The port operator stated that the operation demonstrates its capacity to handle Algerian industrial exports and support the country's efforts to diversify its export markets.

Meanwhile, the port is carrying out infrastructure improvements, including the installation of new mooring equipment at its C4 handling station, as it develops its cargo-handling capabilities.

Tags: Algeria North Africa Tosyalı 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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