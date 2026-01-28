Tosyali Algeria sets global record for DRI production in 2025

Turkish company Tosyalı Holding has announced that its Algeria-based subsidiary Tosyali Algerie has set a new world record for annual direct reduced iron (DRI) production by a single direct reduction module. In 2025, Tosyali Algerie’s Module 2 produced 2.43 million mt, setting a new global benchmark during its first year of operation, demonstrating an exceptional achievement.

In addition to this achievement, Tosyali Algerie’s first DRI module also delivered an outstanding performance in 2025, ranking third globally in annual DRI production, further underlining Tosyalı’s leadership and scale in direct reduction ironmaking.

Since 2020, Tosyali’s Algerian operations have broken the global DRI production record every year, reflecting sustained improvements in operational efficiency and plant reliability.

The record-setting second module, supplied by direct reduction technology developer Midrex Technologies, is capable of producing both hot direct reduced iron and cold direct reduced iron, offering high operational flexibility.

Integration with EAF boosts efficiency and lowers emissions

Tosyali’s second DRI module is integrated with a new electric arc furnace (EAF) via a hot transport conveyor, enabling continuous charging of hot direct reduced iron into the melt shop. This configuration increases productivity, while delivering energy savings and reduced emissions.

Strengthening Algeria’s position in global steel industry

The new production record also enhances Algeria’s position in the global steel industry, supporting the country’s transition from a net importer to a significant producer and exporter of steel products. Higher DRI output strengthens domestic supply, while enabling increased exports to international markets.

Tosyali said its continued investments in DRI-based ironmaking reflect a long-term commitment to lower-carbon, high-quality steel production, aligned with global efforts to decarbonize the steel industry.