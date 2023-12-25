Tosyali Algerie to conclude expansion project by 2025, first production in 2024

Monday, 25 December 2023 12:19:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Algerian steel producer Tosyali Algerie, a subsidiary of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding will conclude the fourth phase, which began in 2022, of its capacity expansion project by 2025, according to an article in the latest quarterly issue of US-based Midrex by Mohammad R. Siddiqui and Saiyad Sajid, representatives from Tosyali Algerie. The first production in the last phase of the project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

The company will add its site in Bethioua a new direct reduced iron plant, electric arc furnace, hot strip mill, cold strip mill and galvanizing mill. The new DRI plant, EAF and hot strip mill with annual capacities of 2.5 million mt, 2.4 million mt and two million mt respectively will be commissioned in 2024, while the cold rolling mill with an annual capacity of 800,000 mt and galvanizing mill with an annual capacity of 400,000 mt will be put into operation in 2025. Technical equipment installations are ongoing.

The DRI plant will produce hot and cold direct reduced iron with the capability to operate with increased percentages of hydrogen in the future. Hot direct reduced iron will be fed to the new EAF melt shop, providing greater electric arc furnace productivity and energy savings.