Tosyalı orders new slab caster to expand in Algerian market

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 17:07:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a new slab caster to Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Group’s Algerian subsidiary Tosyalı Algerie’s Bethioua plant. Tosyalı aims to expand in the Algerian market by implementing the slab caster together with a new hot strip mill.

The slab caster is scheduled to be commissioned for summer 2024.

The two-strand slab caster will have an annual production capacity of 3.4 million mt of slab with thickness of 200-250 mm and width of 900-1,800 mm.