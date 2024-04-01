US slab imports up 3.8 percent in February

Monday, 01 April 2024 20:07:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 380,437 mt in February 2024, up 3.8 percent from January and up 37.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $268.7 million in February 2024, compared to $232.1 million in January and $169.5 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in February, with 341,420 mt, compared to 278,264 mt in January and 234,757 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported slab in February include Canada, with 32,847 mt; and Mexico, with 20,449 mt.