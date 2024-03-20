Iran’s steel exports up 7.6 percent in first 11 months of Iranian year

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 12:06:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel export data for Iran for the first 11 months (March 21, 2023-February 19, 2024) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iran’s total steel exports increased by 7.6 percent year on year to 10.26 million mt.

In particular, the country’s finished steel product exports increased by 17.4 percent to 3.4 million mt. Looking at the finished steel products, the country’s long steel exports increased by 8.6 percent year on year to 2.5 million mt. In particular, rebar exports rose by 5.8 percent year on year to 2.3 million mt. In the given period, Iran’s flat steel exports totaled 440,000 mt, rising by 5.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, Iran’s semi-finished steel product exports amounted to 7.1 million mt in the first 11 months, rising by 7.4 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom exports decreased by one percent year on year to 4.8 million mt, while its slab exports totaled 2.3 million mt, up by 29.7 percent year on year.