﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iran’s steel exports up 7.6 percent in first 11 months of Iranian year

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 12:06:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel export data for Iran for the first 11 months (March 21, 2023-February 19, 2024) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iran’s total steel exports increased by 7.6 percent year on year to 10.26 million mt.

In particular, the country’s finished steel product exports increased by 17.4 percent to 3.4 million mt. Looking at the finished steel products, the country’s long steel exports increased by 8.6 percent year on year to 2.5 million mt. In particular, rebar exports rose by 5.8 percent year on year to 2.3 million mt. In the given period, Iran’s flat steel exports totaled 440,000 mt, rising by 5.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, Iran’s semi-finished steel product exports amounted to 7.1 million mt in the first 11 months, rising by 7.4 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom exports decreased by one percent year on year to 4.8 million mt, while its slab exports totaled 2.3 million mt, up by 29.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Slab Rebar Billet Longs Semis Iran South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iran’s steel exports up 9.1 percent in first 10 months of Iranian year

14 Feb | Steel News

Iran’s steel exports up 37 percent in Q1

15 Aug | Steel News

Iran’s steel exports down one percent in first 11 months of Iranian year

22 Mar | Steel News

Iran’s steel exports down 14.8 percent in first six months of Iranian year

21 Oct | Steel News

IREPAS: Global long products market in a “dramatic situation”

09 Sep | Steel News

Iran’s semi-finished steel exports up 17.6 percent in Q1

05 Aug | Steel News

ASEAN expects short-lived small impact on steel trade from Russia-Ukraine war

19 May | Steel News

Indonesia’s Dexin Steel begins slab production

14 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu starts producing special stainless sheet grades

16 Oct | Steel News

China interested in wire rod imports, continues buying slabs

04 Nov | Longs and Billet