Iran’s steel exports down 14.8 percent in first six months of Iranian year

Friday, 21 October 2022 11:12:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel export data of Iran for the six months (March 21, 2022-September 22, 2022) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iran’s total steel exports decreased by 14.8 percent year on year to 4.36 million mt.

In particular, the country’s semi-finished steel product exports amounted to 2.94 million mt in the first six months, falling by 16 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom exports decreased by six percent year on year to 2.19 million mt, while its slab exports totaled 744,000 mt, down by 36 percent year on year.

In the given period, Iran’s finished steel product exports decreased by 12 percent to 1.42 million mt. Looking at finished steel products, the country’s long steel exports decreased by four percent year on year to 1.26 million mt. In particular, rebar exports declined by one percent year on year to 1.13 million mt. In the given period, Iran’s flat steel exports totaled 164,000 mt, decreasing by 47 percent year on year.