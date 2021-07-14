Indonesia’s Dexin Steel begins slab production

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:28:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indonesia-based PT Dexin Steel began continuous casting of steel slabs on June 28 this year, according to the notice of a stakeholder in the company, namely, Japan-based Hanwa Co. Ltd. The addition of slab to the billet, wire rod and rebar already in production is expected to boost Dexin’s competitiveness in Indonesia and overseas markets.

Dexin commenced operations of its first blast furnace in March last year, selling billet and wire rod to the domestic and overseas markets. The company’s second blast furnace which was commissioned in February this year has an annual production capacity of about two million mt. Although the company’s annual production of crude steel was initially projected to be around 3.5 million mt with the addition of the second blast furnace, it is now expected to reach four million mt of crude steel annually. With the addition of the third blast furnace sometime in late 2022, full operating capacity is expected to reach six million mt per year.