Iran’s semi-finished steel exports up 17.6 percent in Q1

Friday, 05 August 2022 13:37:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel export data of Iran for the first three months (March 21, 2022-June 21, 2022) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iran’s total steel exports increased by eight percent year on year.

In particular, the country’s semi-finished steel product exports amounted to 1.9 million mt in the first three months, rising by 17.6 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom exports increased by 25 percent year on year to 1.32 million mt, while its slab exports totaled 584,000 mt, up by 3.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, Iran’s finished steel product exports decreased by 30.2 percent to 609,000 mt. Looking at finished steel products, the country’s long steel exports decreased by 35.3 percent year on year to 507,000 mt. In particular, rebar and wire rod exports declined by 32.3 percent year on year to 463,000 mt. In the given period, Iran’s flat steel exports totaled 102,000 mt, increasing by 14.6 percent year on year.


