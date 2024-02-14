Iran’s steel exports up 9.1 percent in first 10 months of Iranian year

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:03:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel export data for Iran for the first 10 months (March 21, 2023-January 20, 2024) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iran’s total steel exports increased by 9.1 percent year on year to 9.12 million mt.

In particular, the country’s finished steel product exports increased by 5.4 percent to 2.8 million mt. Looking at the finished steel products, the country’s long steel exports increased by 5.1 percent year on year to 2.41 million mt. In particular, rebar exports rose by two percent year on year to 2.07 million mt. In the given period, Iran’s flat steel exports totaled 384,000 mt, rising by 7.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, Iran’s semi-finished steel product exports amounted to 6.31 million mt in the first 10 months, rising by 10.8 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom exports increased by two percent year on year to 4.39 million mt, while its slab exports totaled 1.92 million mt, up by 38.8 percent year on year.